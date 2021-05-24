Designer David Rockwell offers a guide to his creativity

NEW YORK (AP) — As the nation gingerly emerges from quarantine, designer David Rockwell is offering some tips on how that can look in book form. His “Drama” is sort of a mood board for the way Rockwell sees the world and offers ideas for a new post-COVID-19 world. “Drama” is firmly at the intersection of theater and architecture, using examples from inside and outside the firm to tease out fundamental concepts both disciplines share. Infused throughout the book is a relentlessly optimistic view that life can be made better and more beautiful if we design better spaces, especially where people meet.