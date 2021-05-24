District attorney at time of Sauk County teacher’s alleged child sex assaults turns away questions

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) - The district attorney who was in office at the time a child lodged accusations of sex assault against a Spring Green teacher in 1995 is turning away questions.



Based on those accusations from the nineties, teacher Michael J. Hill was charged last week with three counts of child sexual assault and given a July court date.

A criminal complaint states the victim - who has identified herself to 27 News without request for anonymity as Melisa Trejo, now 43 - outlined three, specific occasions in 1992 when Hill made contact with her in a sexual way. The complaint says Hill admitted to Spring Green Police Officer Eric Beyer he briefly made contact in a sexual manner with the girl on one occasion.

Sauk County Judge Patricia Barrett was the county's district attorney at the time of the 1995 police investigation.

27 News asked Barrett what information was provided to her by the Spring Green Police Department about its 1995 investigation into the teacher and why no prosecution of Hill took place at that time. Through a spokesperson, Barrett declined comment.

Barrett acted to assign a special prosecutor who's handling the current case against Hill, citing an unspecified conflict of interest in connection to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.



Beyer tells 27 News he left the Spring Green Police Department a short time after his involvement with the Hill interview and was not involved in how the case was ultimately handled. The department's police chief at the time, Louis Tomaselli died in 2017.

Trejo is Hill's adopted daughter. She tells 27 News her accusations were not handled properly by the criminal justice system in 1995.

Hill's state license as a teacher is now under investigation. A spokesperson for the River Valley Schools District says Hill intends to retire next month and is not currently in the classroom or carrying out teaching duties.



Hill has yet to respond to a request for comment left at his Dane County home.