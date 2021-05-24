Evers calls transgender sports bills ‘a problem’ ahead of hearings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Committees in both the state Assembly and Senate will hold hearings Wednesday for bills that would restrict how transgender athletes can compete for their schools' sports teams.

At a press conference in Reedsburg, Gov. Tony Evers indicated he would veto the bills should they pass. The proposed changes are being pushed by Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature and around the country.

"Any time we decide to take a certain group of kids and prevent them from reaching their full potential, that's a problem," Evers said,

The bills would force public school boards, charter, and private schools, along with the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges, to set athletic programs into three categories: male, female, and co-ed.

Under the bills, athletes who were born as males would be prohibited from participating in women's or girls' sports.

The office of Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), who's authored the bills on the Assembly side, referred questions Monday to a statement in Dittrich's most recent newsletter in which she said she looked forward to testifying in support of the bills Wednesday.

The WIAA rulebook currently says male-to-female athletes must prove they've undergone testosterone suppression therapy for at least 12 months before they can be eligible for competition in girls sports.

While Evers continued his long-standing pattern of not explicitly saying a bill was dead on arrival, he essentially said as much Monday when asked about the upcoming hearings.

"It's a solution seeking a problem that doesn't exist," Evers said. "Most importantly, when we're messing around with kids' lives like that, I just think that's inappropriate."