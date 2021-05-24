Evers makes late push for Medicaid expansion; GOP calls it ‘political game’

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers continued his push Monday to tie Medicaid expansion to a list of projects he'd pledge to fund with more than $1 billion Wisconsin would receive over the next two years.

While Republicans in charge of the legislature have rejected the idea of expanding BadgerCare since 2013, Evers hopes the one-time offer of $1.6 billion from Washington can get GOP leaders to change their minds.

Evers dangled a list of programs and projects he'd fund with the money should Republicans support expansion. GOP lawmakers have instead dismissed the governor's call for a special session Tuesday as a political stunt.

At the heart of the issue are about 90,000 Wisconsinites who earn between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of four, that range is between $26,500 per year and $36,570.

Currently, people above the 100 percent threshold can get at least partially subsidized health insurance via exchanges set up through the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans argue opening up BadgerCare to anyone above 100 percent will lead to hospitals getting more of Medicaid's lesser reimbursement rates, which could lead to those costs baked into others' insurance premiums. Democrats say some of the $1.6 billion could cover any such gaps.

Standing in the shuttered South School with Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker, Evers touted a proposal to use $220,000 of the Medicaid expansion funds to renovate the old school into a community center.

"We have to make sure people understand how important these projects are," Evers said.

The governor also proposed using $200 million of the Medicaid money for broadband expansion and giving $100 million in grants to local governments.

Republican lawmakers who represent Reedsburg, Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), dismissed the press conference as political gamesmanship.

“It is extremely disappointing to learn that the Governor was in our district with 59 minutes of notice. This political tactic makes it clear that the Governor has no interest in working with us. The entire call to Special Session is nothing more than a political game," the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

"While the Governor is calling on the legislature to fund a massive list of new spending, the reality is that these projects are local projects that are not part of the state budget discussion."

Republican leaders have said since last week they intend to gavel in and out of Tuesday's special session. Evers said Monday that would not deter him.

"Even if they do gavel in and gavel out, we will continue to advocate for this," Evers said. "A billion dollars is a lot of money."

Rescue Plan to the rescue?

Evers said if Republicans ultimately reject Medicaid expansion, some of the projects he's dangled -- like the Reedsburg school renovation -- could still happen. Evers said he was open to using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to address some of those items.

"Absolutely, we'll continue to look at it," Evers said. "But obviously, passing up a billion dollars is something I think the people of Wisconsin won't stand for."

Evers said he hoped to have a complete accounting in the next "couple of weeks" for how he'd like to spend at least half of the $2.5 billion Wisconsin now expects to receive up front in ARPA funding; the other half will come in 12 months per guidance from the Treasury.

Evers added he's already committed $420 million of that money to small business grants, for which business owners could begin applying Monday.