Ex-UCLA doctor faces additional sexual abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles faces additional criminal charges in a case where he is accused of sexually abusing seven women. The Los Angeles Times reports that James Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the grand jury’s indictment was unsealed. He was arrested in June 2019. His attorney told the LA Times that his client plans to post bail and denies all wrongdoing. Scores of patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018, when he worked at the UCLA student health center and UCLA Medical Center.