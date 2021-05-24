Florida law seeks to rein in large social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Standing at a lectern with a sign reading “STOP BIG TECH CENSORSHIP,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove conservative ideas from their sites. The bill he signed in Miami Monday will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. It will also allow any Floridian to sue companies like Twitter and Facebook if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly.