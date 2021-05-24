Foreigners arrested on Bali for alleged drug possession

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali say they have arrested a British hotel owner and an Italian tourist for alleged possession of narcotics. They say Kenneth Daniel Kutsch, a British man who has a hotel business on neighboring Lombok island, and his Indonesian partner were arrested in the parking lot of a restaurant in Bali after residents reported narcotic transactions in the area. They say they also arrested Francesco D’Alesio, an Italian tourist who has been stranded on Bali because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indonesia has extremely strict drug laws, and dealers are sometimes executed by firing squad. More than 150 people are currently on death row, mostly for drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners.