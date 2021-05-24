Madison house fire caused by improperly discarded ashes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire authorities say a house fire over the weekend in Madison was started by fire pit ashes.

According to a press release, firefighters were called Saturday to a single-family home in the 6200 block of Dominion Drive at 7:11 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a neighbor trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters finished extinguishing the flames with their own hose.

The release from the Madison Fire Department stated improperly discarded fire pit ashes were dumped onto a compost pile, located near the home.

No injuries were reported. Officials stated the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the exterior of the house.