Madison school board unanimously approves resolution opposing trans athlete bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- The MMSD Board of Education voted 7-0 Monday evening in favor of a resolution supporting transgender students and opposing proposed bills that would ban transgender students from participating in girls' and women's sports.

"The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education rejects any legislation or action that dehumanizes, marginalizes, or violates the rights of transgender, nonbinary, and all LGBTQ+ students," the resolution said.

Two bills regarding transgender students' participation on sports teams are making their way through the state legislature.

One bill would require all K-12 public and private schools in Wisconsin that participate in the voucher program to divide all sports teams by sex and prohibit any student defined as male at birth from participating on a girls' sports team.

The second bill would require technical colleges and all schools in the University of Wisconsin System to do the same.

Assembly and Senate committees will hold hearings for public comment on the bills on Wednesday.