Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

LONDON (AP) — Max Mosley, a former Formula One boss who campaigned to change British media laws, has died at the age of 81. Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mosley died the previous evening. He did not disclose the cause of death. Mosley served as president of the international automobile federation which governs Formula One racing from 1993 until 2009. He became a privacy campaigner after a British newspaper ran a story in 2008 reporting, incorrectly, that he had attended a “Nazi-themed” orgy. Mosley, whose father was British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, successfully sued and became a leading campaigner for tighter media privacy laws.