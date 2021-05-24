Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has made a court appearance in person for the first time since the military arrested her Feb. 1. Her lawyers said Suu Kyi met with them before Monday’s hearing began. She faces several charges that her supporters say are attempts to discredit her and legitimize the military’s takeover. Her previous court appearances were by video link and she could not meet with her lawyers in person. Her lawyer said Suu Kyi conveyed a message of well-being for Myanmar’s people and that her political party would stand by them. They also met with Myanmar’s ousted President Win Myint, who is a defendant on some of the same charges.