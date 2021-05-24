NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in person this fall

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City schools will be all in person this fall with no remote options. After closing schools in March 2020, De Blasio said during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that there is no “full recovery without full-strength-schools.” The roughly 1 million students who attend traditional public schools will be in their classrooms with some version of the coronavirus protocols that have been in place in the current academic year, including mask wearing and COVID-19 testing. After closing schools in March 2020, New York City was one of the first large U.S. cities to reopen school buildings in the fall of that year, but the majority of parents chose online-only learning for their children.