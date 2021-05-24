Poland to acquire 24 Turkish-made combat drones

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Poland have signed a deal for the sale of Turkish-made combat drones. The agreement was signed Monday during Polish President Andrzej Duda’s three-day visit to Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the deal makes Poland the first NATO and European Union member country to purchase Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that Poland is set to receive 24 armed drones, ground control stations and data terminals. The first drone is expected to be delivered next year. Turkey previously sold drones to Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Qatar.