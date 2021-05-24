Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor who was handling the case against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright has resigned, saying “vitriol” and “partisan politics” have made it hard to pursue justice. Imran Ali had been working on the case of Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center officer who fatally shot the 20-year-old Black motorist on April 11. Ali and Washington County Attorney Pete Orput charged Potter with second-degree manslaughter — then faced intense pressure from activists who called for murder charges. On Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office would take the case.