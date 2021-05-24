REPORT: Aaron Rodgers didn’t attend first organized team activity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) — According to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Aaron Rodgers didn’t attend the start of organized team activities Monday.

“No big surprise here but … Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities,” Demovsky wrote on Twitter.

According to ESPN, these sessions (beside a minicamp in June) are voluntary. And, while his absence Monday is not a surprise, it’s also not typical for Rodgers. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who writes:

“It’s notable that, until now, throughout his career, Aaron Rodgers has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program and OTAs.”

At the end of April, hours before the NFL draft, Schefter reported that Rodgers didn’t want to return to the team. Since then the team has signed two quarterbacks: Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.