Sen. Johnson announces mobile office hours

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Republican Senator Ron Johnson announced Monday his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week.

In a press release from Johnson's office, the office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

The office has put in the restrictions; hours are closed to press and no recording devices of any kind are allowed, and said it is for the privacy of constituents.

The mobile office hours are:

Eland Office Hours

Wednesday, June 2

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Eland Village Hall

W19141 Maple St., Eland, Wisconsin 54427

Nichols Office Hours

Thursday, June 3

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Nichols Village Hall

PO Box 169, N9065 Krull Rd., Nichols, Wisconsin 54152