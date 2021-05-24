Sen. Johnson announces mobile office hours
OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Republican Senator Ron Johnson announced Monday his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week.
In a press release from Johnson's office, the office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.
The office has put in the restrictions; hours are closed to press and no recording devices of any kind are allowed, and said it is for the privacy of constituents.
The mobile office hours are:
Eland Office Hours
Wednesday, June 2
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Eland Village Hall
W19141 Maple St., Eland, Wisconsin 54427
Nichols Office Hours
Thursday, June 3
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Nichols Village Hall
PO Box 169, N9065 Krull Rd., Nichols, Wisconsin 54152