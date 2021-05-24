Showers and storms Tuesday, severe possibility

MADISON (WKOW) - While majority of Tuesday will be dry in Madison, a few showers and storms are possible the later half of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has southern WI under a 'marginal' risk Tuesday, with the threats being mainly wind and a chance for hail.

A windy afternoon is expected Tuesday!

Severe risk is higher in the afternoon/evening Tuesday.

Another warm day is expected Tuesday, with highs still in the low 80s.

Although, cooler weather is ahead!

A major dip in highs is expected by the end and through the end of the work week with numbers in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Drier weather hits Wednesday, with no rain/storm chances.

Shower and storm possibilities return Thursday, before drier weather returns through the end of the week into Memorial Day weekend.

As of now, Memorial Day weekend looks to be dry and pleasant!