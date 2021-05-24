Temperatures tumble later this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery conditions remain through midweek with spring temperatures returning by late-week.



SET UP

A low pressure system is passing through the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest.

The leading warm front will cause summery conditions to stick around the next couple of days until the trailing cold front moves by late Tuesday dropping temperatures later this week.

TODAY

Patchy fog may impact your drive out the door until mid-morning. Afterwards, expect a sun-cloud mix and a warm day ahead in the low 80s.

A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most stay rain-free today with a bit of a breeze developing from the southwest late-day.

Beneficial rain over the past week, but still well below-average

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and a bit breezy with isolated showers possible and mild conditions in the mid to upper 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few showers and storms will pass through southern Wisconsin along a cold front with highs around 80°.



Shower and storms are possible Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies and drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with rain returning in the afternoon and temperatures in the low 60s.



Rain chances continue at night.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 50s and just a few more showers.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Memorial Day will be warmer in the low to mid 70s with isolated shower chances.