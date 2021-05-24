TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 140 reopens following Rock Co. crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 140 are back open following a one-vehicle crash north of Clinton early Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the reopening just before 5 a.m.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is responding to a one-vehicle crash just north of Clinton Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of Wisconsin 140 in both directions are blocked at Avalon Road.

The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m.

Rock County Communications told 27 News the driver denied help from EMS crews on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.