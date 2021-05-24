Woman arrested in Middleton after pointing gun, threatening people

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department arrested a Milwaukee woman Sunday night following a disturbance involving a gun near Middleton High School.

MPD said at about 7 p.m., multiple people called to report something going on in the 7500 block of Rohlich Court.

Callers said a woman was armed with a handgun, vehicles were driving around at high rates of speed and there was active fighting going on between people with baseball bats and golf clubs.

When officers arrived, they broke up the fight. There were no reports of injuries.

Witnesses pointed to Sheronda Lash, 44, of Milwaukee, as the woman who was pointing a handgun at people and making threatening statements.

After a search warrant was obtained, Lash was arrested and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300.