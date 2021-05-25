100 Iraqi families from IS-linked camp in Syria repatriated

QAYARA, Iraq (AP) — Nearly a dozen buses carrying 100 Iraqi families who lived in a sprawling camp in Syria for supporters and families of Islamic State militants have returned to Iraq, where public opinion is divided about their return. The families include women, children and men, according to Syrian Kurdish and Iraqi officials familiar with the repatriation plans. Syrian Kurdish and Iraqi officials said Tuesday the families include women, children and men. The families have been living in al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria since early 2019. That’s the year the extremist group was defeated on the battlefield, losing the last territory it held.