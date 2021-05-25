Account Executive- WKOW

If you’ve ever wanted to work in one of America’s best places to live, here is your opportunity! WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for an account executive.

A positive and motivated salesperson committed to winning will love working for Quincy Media, a growing family owned company. Our successful candidate will grow and develop an account list while helping local clients list grow their bottom line.

At WKOW, our candidate will have fun selling the Green Bay Packers, Big 10 Football, local sports and news in the fastest growing market in Wisconsin.

This is your chance to live and work in the home of the Wisconsin Badgers!

Please submit your resume and references to:

WKOW-TV

Human Resources

5727 Tokay Blvd

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

No phone calls please.

WKOW is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted: May 25, 2021