Carolina Tiger Rescue takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina big cat sanctuary will temporarily care for four animals seized from the private zoo in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Carolina Tiger Rescue says it worked with the U.S. Department of Justice and other accredited animal sanctuaries to rescue 68 big cats from Tiger King Park. The tigers will stay at the Pittsboro sanctuary until the department finds them permanent homes. The department announced on May 20 that protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar would be removed from the park owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe. A civil complaint filed in November accused the couple of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals.