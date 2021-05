MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday is National Wine Day so uncork a bottle and drink responsibly!

It's observed every year on May 25.

To celebrate you can pair wine with a nice meal or use it while cooking dinner.

On Wake Up Wisconsin, we talked with certified sommelier Sara Tracey about the best parings.

Tracey also introduced rosé lemonade to the crew. The summertime favorite is easy, using rosé instead of water in your lemonade mix.