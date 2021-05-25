China denounces people’s tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing plans for a people’s tribunal in Britain on allegations of genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. A spokesman for the region’s government says China “condemned and despised” the hearings, which are expected to draw dozens of witnesses when they begin in early June. The tribunal, which does not have government backing, is to be chaired by prominent lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic. China is accused of locking up more than a million Uyghurs and members of other minority groups in re-education camps where they are forced to denounce their traditional culture and swear fealty to China’s ruling Communist Party.