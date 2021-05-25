Chunk of ice crashes into Elk Mound home

ELK MOUND (WKOW) -- A man in western Wisconsin got quite the wake up call Tuesday morning.

A big ball of ice crashed into his home. Ken Millermon said he was sitting on his bed at his house in Elk Mound when the ball of ice crashed through his bedroom ceiling.

Millermon told our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV the ice chunk weighed more than 12 lbs.

It's still a mystery as to where it came from. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, MN said this morning's storms were not strong enough to cause any hail stones that big.