Colorado ends ‘legacy admissions’ for higher education

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday making the state a leader in the nationwide effort to ban legacy admissions at public colleges and universities. Prateek Dutta, Colorado Policy Director for Democrats for Education Reform, says it’s the first state he’s found to have enacted such a law. The bill prohibits public higher education officials from looking at “legacy preference,” or familial relationships to alumni of the institution, in their admissions process. Polis says that legacy admissions can disproportionately harm Colorado residents who are first-generation college students, people of color or those who are living in the U.S. illegally.