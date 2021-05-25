Couple files civil lawsuit against contractors after Sun Prairie explosion

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple has filed a civil lawsuit against the contractors who were doing work in Sun Prairie before a gas main explosion.

The lawsuit, filed May 25 in Dane County, names VC Technologies, Bear Communications, Verizon Wireless, We Energies and USIC Locating Services.

The plaintiffs say the July 2018 explosion caused significant damage to their home on W. Main Street in Sun Prairie. The lawsuit says one of the plaintiffs was inside the home at the time. It says the shockwave knocked her to the floor, causing serious and permanent injuries.

The lawsuit says those injuries led to costly medical bills and disabled her from her employment, leading to past and future wage loss.

The lawsuit seeks damages, but an amount is not specified.

The plaintiffs have since moved from Sun Prairie.