Court rules UK surveillance breached European rights law

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court ruled Tuesday that British mass surveillance and intelligence gathering practices breached human rights laws. It’s a partial victory for civil rights groups that had challenged the practices exposed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights upheld an earlier ruling that found some aspects of British surveillance regimes violated provisions in the European Convention on Human Rights aimed at safeguarding Europeans’ rights to privacy. The court’s 17 judges unanimously agreed that there wasn’t enough independent scrutiny of processes used by British intelligence services to sift through data and communications intercepted in bulk.