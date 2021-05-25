Dane County Farmers’ Market expected to return to Capitol Square in June

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Farmers' Market managers are planning to have the Saturday morning event return to the Capitol Square in June.

Market managers Jamie Bugel and Jill Carlson Groendyk requested to use the Capitol Square on Saturdays from June 19 through Nov. 13. The formal application was submitted last Friday.

Bugel tells 27 News the plan is for the event to return to its normal form pre-pandemic.

A crowd of 15,000 people is reflected in the application, a number that was standard in previous years when the event was held on the Capitol Square.

The managers also submitted a application to the city of Madison to use the area in front of the CCB on Wednesdays.