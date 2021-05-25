Democrats bemoan latest GOP rejection of BadgerCare expansion

MADISON (WKOW) -- While Wisconsin Republicans have refused to expand Medicaid eligibility since 2013, Democrats insisted Tuesday's rejection was the worst one yet.

The GOP-controlled legislature gaveled in and out of a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. A handful of Democrats were present in the Assembly chamber and shouted 'no!' over a meaningless voice vote before the session ended in less than a minute.

Democratic legislators argued with an additional $1.6 billion at stake over the next two years, the refusal to make more people eligible for BadgerCare denied both the needy and citizens at large.

"By accepting Medicaid funding, not only would more Wisconsinites have access to affordable health insurance but we could restore the devastating cuts to our UW System and provide more funding to our K-12 schools," said Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Gordon Hintz (R-Oshkosh).

Democrats also noted Wisconsin is now one of 12 states in the country, and the only one in the upper Midwest, to have not adopted Medicaid expansion.

To get Republicans on board, Evers had listed a series of projects and initiatives supported by GOP members that he'd fund with the additional federal dollars.

"“It’s breathtaking that after a year of working to prevent us from responding to COVID-19, Republicans would rather keep playing politics with our economic recovery," Evers said in a statement.

At the heart of the issue are about 90,000 Wisconsinites who earn between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of four, that range is between $26,500 per year and $36,570.

Currently, people above the 100 percent threshold can get at least partially subsidized health insurance via exchanges set up through the Affordable Care Act.

Republican lawmakers say Wisconsin has already achieved success in its own way; it's the only state to reject Medicaid expansion but still provided Medicaid eligibility for everyone making up to 100 percent of the poverty line.

"The state of Wisconsin has no gap in its medical coverage and we've done a beautiful job of making sure everyone is covered in the state of Wisconsin at 100 percent [of the poverty level]," said Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls.)

In a letter, Republican leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), and Joint Finance Co-chairs Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), said the state's setup sufficiently covers all who need government-funded health care.

"Expanding the program would simply lead to more people on a taxpayer funded government program and more expensive private plans for others," the letter read.

GOP legislators said they were also concerned putting more people on Medicaid would reduce the overall enrollment in subsidized plans, which could discourage private insurers from participating in the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

"As soon as you take those providers away, you're gonna reduce the number of people that are gonna be out there," said Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine.) "Health care is gonna suffer because of that."

Rebecca Myerson, an assistant professor at UW-Madison, has researched health care outcomes in states that expanded Medicaid eligibility. She said Tuesday one of the most noticeable changes was better outcomes for people with chronic conditions post-expansion.

"There is an improvement in access to treatment that's been shown both for people with diabetes and for people with cancer," Myerson said. "Reduced time to treatment in the case of people with cancer."

Myerson also pointed to a study that found Medicaid expansion improved finances for hospitals in states that adopted it.