Fairly warm, humid with isolated severe storm threat

MADISON (WKOW) - Another fairly warm and slightly humid day is on our hands, with the chance of showers and storms increasing as we go into the late-afternoon/evening hours.

Temperatures continue to rise into the upper 70s throughout the afternoon.

A windy day is upon us, with speeds picking up this afternoon.

While mostly cloudy conditions remain throughout the morning, a bit more sunshine is shining this afternoon.

There's a chance for an isolated storm, mainly well north of the region this afternoon. Although, there's a higher threat for scattered showers and storms to arrive this evening/night with the cold front.

A marginal threat is in place for majority of southern Wisconsin. Although, parts of the northern half of our viewing area are under a slight risk.

Main threats include gusty winds and hail. Slight, 2% tornado risk.

Majority of the rain arrives at night. Heavier amounts expected with cells.

Showers and storms move from the NW to SE overnight. Drier weather returns Wednesday, with a fully dry day paired with times of sunshine.

Cooler weather is to come with highs dropping to the upper 50s, low 60s.

Another chance for rain returns Thursday, no severe weather is expected.

Although, a decent amount of rain could fall!