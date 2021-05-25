GOP rejects BadgerCare expansion in special legislative session

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Legislature gaveled out of a special session Tuesday, thereby losing out on a potential $1.6 billion in cost savings from the American Rescue Plan Act and an expansion in BadgerCare.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order May 19 for a special legislative session discussing both of these proposals. If accepted, the proposals would have grown BadgerCare and allowed for substantial investment in COVID-19 recovery projects across the state.

"Clearly, it’s disappointing Republicans don’t seem to take that responsibility seriously, and they’ll have to explain to Wisconsinites why they made the decision they did today,” Evers said in a news release.

Responses from Democratic legislators expressed a mix of anger and disappointment. Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee), asked in a news release what the logic behind the rejection was.

"In what world does not expanding BadgerCare make sense? Who can look back at the last year and say that working families in our state don’t deserve access to healthcare, or funds to go towards economic recovery?" he said in the release.

At time of writing, Republican leaders have not released a statement on the decision.