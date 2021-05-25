Skip to Content

Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death

Stage area set-up for the Celebration of life event in remembrance of George Floyd at The Commons in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Bystanders at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died ducked for cover Tuesday as gunshots rang out nearby, taking shelter briefly.

No immediate injuries were reported.

An Associated Press journalist shooting video at 38th and Chicago reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block from the intersection, and says a storefront window appears to have been broken by a gunshot.

The intersection is to be transformed later Tuesday into an outdoor festival marking the anniversary of Floyd's death, with food, children's activities and a long list of musical performers.

