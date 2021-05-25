In NYC’s furthest flung neighborhood, vaccine a tough sell

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 killed hundreds of people in one of New York City’s most isolated neighborhoods. But the vaccine for the coronavirus is still turning out to be a tough sell to people in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. City statistics show that through Sunday only 29% of people living in the neighborhood had gotten even their first vaccine dose. That compares to a rate of 49% citywide and nationally. The situation in the neighborhood illustrates the challenges facing health officials in many places as they try to overcome hesitancy fueled by mistrust, misinformation and fear.