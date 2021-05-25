Judge rules against Georgia in legal fight over Israel oath

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Georgia law requiring some people to sign an oath involving Israel is unconstitutional. A documentary filmmaker who refused to sign the oath sued the state last year, saying the law violates free speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Court Judge Mark Cohen wrote that requiring people who want to do business with the state to pledge they are not engaged in a boycott of Israel is “unconstitutional compelled speech.” Georgia’s law, passed in 2016, requires some people to sign an oath pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with the state of Georgia.