Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP’s 2020 election recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A subcontractor working on a Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona’s largest county has dropped out of the project. Audit officials say Wake Technology Solutions Inc. was leading the hand-recount part of the audit but decided not to renew its contract. The recount is now being led by StratTech Solutions of Scottsdale, an information technology consulting firm that does not list election or auditing experience on its website. Wake was originally contracted to lead the hand count through May 14. But the process has gone considerably slower than expected, with only about a quarter of the 2.1 million ballots counted by then.