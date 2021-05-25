Madison home struck by gunfire, police investigate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home in southwest Madison was hit by gunfire late Monday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

A Madison officer on routine patrol Tuesday morning was flagged down in the 1000 block of Gammon Lane for a report of a home, with people inside, hit by gunfire.

The victim told police they heard a noise at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, but didn't see any damage at that time.

When they woke up, they found damage to their wall and noticed a hole in a window. A shell casing was also found outside the home.

Madison police are investigating.

If you know anything about the shooting you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.