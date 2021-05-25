People of color more exposed to heat islands, study finds

A new study finds that people of color are exposed to more extreme urban heat than white people in almost every major city in the United States. Using government temperature and census data, researchers examined the distribution of heat islands. Those are the parts of cities with higher average temperatures than surrounding areas. They looked at 175 of the largest urban areas in the U.S. during the summer of 2017. They found that in all but six of them, the average person of color lives in a census tract with higher heat island intensity. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.