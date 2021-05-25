Pope moves youth seminary out of Vatican amid abuse trial

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to move a youth seminary outside Vatican City, taking action before the Vatican’s criminal tribunal renders a verdict in a sex abuse trial involving a former seminarian and an ex-rector. The Vatican made no mention of the ongoing trial in its announcement Tuesday that the St. Pius X pre-seminary would relocate somewhere in Rome starting in September. The facility serves as a residence for altar boys ages 12-18 who serve at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. The presence of the residence inside the Vatican city-state’s walls posed a legal headache for the Vatican after a former seminarian accused a more senior one of having sexually abused his roommate.