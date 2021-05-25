Receptionist (PT) – WKOW
WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic, part-time receptionist to join our team.
Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.
Duties include general administrative tasks and covering a multi-station switchboard. Microsoft Office experience required.
Hours are Monday-Friday 12:30pm-5pm with additional fill-in shifts on occasion.
Please send your letter, resume, and references to:
Bonnie Beer
WKOW-TV
5727 Tokay Blvd.
Madison, WI 53719
bbeer@wkow.com
WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Posted Date: May 25, 2021