Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are laboring to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Talks were underway Tuesday on potential changes to the commission in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing Republican opposition. Absent an agreement on changes, Republicans are expected to block the bill whenever Democrats bring it up for a vote, potentially as soon as this week. The proposed commission would have 10 members, equally split between Democrats and Republicans. But many Republicans have still said they don’t trust it will be a bipartisan effort. They also want assurances the investigation won’t stretch into next year.