Showers and storms pushing through S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and storms are starting to move into southern Wisconsin, some may be strong or potentially severe.

A line of scattered showers and storms will continue to push through the region starting from the northwest to the southeast.

Chances continue and will rise into the evening/night.

Higher chances towards 9 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Severe threats are mostly for gusty winds and or hail.

Rain will end overnight into Wednesday, with drier conditions and a bit cooler conditions expected by morning.