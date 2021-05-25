Teen admits to helping kidnap Madison physician and her husband prior to killings

MADISON (WKOW) - A teenager Tuesday entered pleas of guilty to felony murder in the March 2020 killings of Madison physician Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre, admitting he helped kidnap the couple at gun point prior to their deaths.

As part of the plea agreement between Ali'jah Larrue, 19, and prosecutors, Larrue will testify at an October trial for the alleged gunman in the fatal shootings, teenager Khari Sanford.

Prosecutors and Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey say there's been no agreement on what sentence to recommend for Larrue. For each of two counts of being a party to a kidnapping that led to felony murder, the maximum sentence is 55 years.

Covey says Larrue was unaware of any plans to kill Potter and Carre when he helped Sanford take the couple from their Madison home and drive them to the UW Arboretum, where a passerby later found Carre's body and Potter critically injured.

Larrue told the judge Tuesday he understood the implications of his pleas and was not offered anything beyond the felony murder charges to plead guilty. Like Sanford, Larrue had been charged with two counts of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide.

Authorities say Sanford and his girlfriend - the daughter of the victims - had been evicted from the home of the victims shortly before the homicides in part because they failed to follow practices to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The victims provided Sanford and their daughter with an apartment and a van.