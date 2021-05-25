TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on eastbound Beltline after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A crash involving at least two vehicles has been removed from the eastbound Beltline lanes and traffic is moving smoothly again Tuesday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two left lanes of the eastbound Beltline are closed at Rimrock Road following a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. and appears to involve at least two vehicles.

According to the 27 Traffic Tracker, traffic on the Beltline is slow-going.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash.