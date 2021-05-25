UK accused of reintroducing virus restrictions on the sly

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing criticism for introducing local lockdowns by stealth after it published new guidelines for eight areas in England that it says are hotspots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Lawmakers and local public health officials said Tuesday that they had not been made aware of the changes that the Conservative government published online last Friday which aimed at limiting travel and social interactions. Reintroducing local restrictions goes against the grain of the government’s stated strategy. It has said it wants to lift restrictions on a national basis, though without ruling out local measures if needed.