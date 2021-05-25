Warm and humid with isolated severe storms possible today
MADISON (WKOW) - Shower and storm chances return today, a couple of which could be strong to severe.
SET UP
A weather system with a trailing cold front is moving through the Upper Midwest and will pass through Wisconsin through today.
Along that front, a few storms will fire up, a couple of which could be strong to severe.
TODAY
Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers this morning and a few storms developing this afternoon and evening with a gusty wind and a hail concern. Southern Wisconsin is under a level 1/5 "marginal" risk for severe weather.
Temperatures will be similar to yesterday peaking in the low 80s with some humidity, though it will be windier with gusts up to 30 mph from the southwest.
TONIGHT
Shower and storm chances will end by daybreak under partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny, milder, drier and a bit breezy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with rain returning around midday into the afternoon and highs only around 60°.
Scattered showers continue at night.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible, especially in the morning and chilly afternoon highs only in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY
Partly sunny with just a few showers possible and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.