‘We have to get the numbers up’: Efforts to increase vaccinations in minority communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than five months into COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin, large disparities between racial groups persist.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows nearly 44% of White Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose. For Black Wisconsinites, that number is just above 23%.

"We know that we have to get the numbers up," Dr. Ruben Anthony, the CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, said. "We want to encourage African Americans and the BIPOC community that this shot is safe, you can come out and get the shot and you're better off getting the shot than not getting the shot."

The Urban League teamed up with SSM Health, several churches and many community groups to hold a popup vaccine clinic Tuesday to help get the vaccine to people in minority communities.

Anthony said one of the main goals of the clinic was to dispel misinformation about the shot, and that's what Dr. Eva Vivian spent her afternoon doing.

"I spoke to one woman today that had several questions about the vaccine, and many of the questions that she had stem from the fact that she received misinformation," Vivian, the president of the African American Health Network of Dane County, said. "After I spoke to her, I was able to alleviate a lot of her concerns and fears."

Vivian said with the distrust some people have in the vaccine, it's important for community leaders and other trusted groups to share their own positive vaccination experiences.

She said that is part of what made the Urban League a natural host for the clinic.

"The Urban League is a trusted entity within the community, and there are many community members that work here at the Urban League," she said. "So it's very convenient, very accessible, and people just feel comfortable coming here. It's just a sense of trust and comfort."

When vaccine rollout first started, Anthony told Gov. Tony Evers it would be imperative for trusted community leaders to share their own vaccine stories.

So, when the governor visited the clinic Tuesday afternoon, he said it was a full circle moment.

"This is a kind of a dream come true for me, having heard that the first day, and here we are at the Urban League, putting shots in people's arms."

SSM Health said more than 60 people received their first vaccine shot at the clinic, and Anthony told 27 News the Urban League is planning to hold more neighborhood vaccination sites in the future.

"We need clinics like this to come to the community so that people don't have far to go, where people can walk to the clinic," he said. "Those who don't have cars can have the clinic right here in the community."