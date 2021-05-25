‘What will Madison do?’: One year after George Floyd murder, those in the middle of State Street unrest reflect

MADISON (WKOW) -- May 2021 looked much more familiar on the State Street side of the Wisconsin State Capitol. New graduates posed for photos in their gowns as political aides took a stroll on their lunch break.

One year earlier, protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd sparked weekend protests that descended into riots and looting along State Street. The third night of downtown property damage brought would-be thieves to Miar Maktabi's Dubai Restaurant.

Maktabi gained national attention for his use of a sword to chase a small group of teens out of the restaurant. This spring, Maktabi says the attention brought a much-needed boost in traffic during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The support I got after that night was unbelievable," Maktabi said. "Like I'm straight-forward, it was unbelievable."

For M Adams, those volatile nights in Madison and around the country were about more than a single enterprise. The Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc. led some of the daytime demonstrations and says the conviction of Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder represents a tangible gain.

"We demanded and the system conceded so I'm extremely proud," Adams said.

Following the conviction, Adams said they're filled with three emotions going forward: curiosity, hope, and worry.

