WI DNR: Fatal boating accident victims in 2021 weren’t wearing life jackets

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding boaters that life jackets save lives.

It’s a point the DNR is supporting with data on fatal boating incidents so far in 2021. As of May 17, six people have drowned in boating incidents in 2021, with the first event occurring on March 19.

While there are six deaths there are technically only four events: two died when a single canoe capsized in Lake Winnebago. Another two when two kayakers tipped over in Little Sissabagama, one in the process of rescuing the other.

All of the fatal events have only one thing in common: none of the victims were wearing life jackets.

“Safety is an important part of water fun. Most drowning victims on Wisconsin waterbodies were not wearing life jackets,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. “Wisconsin rivers and lakes can be relaxing and family-friendly places to spend a summer day when you put safety first and respect for the water.”

The DNR says the leading causes of these fatal events are operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding. It’s not specified if any of these were a factor in the fatalities so far.